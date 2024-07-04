Bigjigs Toys Wooden Flower Activity Centre, Can Be Attached To Cots

Encourage your tots’ dexterity and matching skills with the help of this wooden Flower Activity Centre! This baby activity toy comes complete with straps to attach the Activity Centre to a cot bed. This unique wooden baby toy features a spinning sun and flower as well as three matching ladybird and bumblebee blocks. Little hands can also help the ladybird, bumblebee and butterfly move up and down the beaded wire and guide the ducks.