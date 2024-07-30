CollectA Agustinia Dinosaur Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Marketplace.
The Agustinia was a sauropod dinosaur from the Early Cretaceous Period and could be found roaming South America. It was a herbivore and weighed between 10-20 tons and was 15 metres long. It was named after the scientist who discovered it, Agustin Martinell. The dinosaur has its own genus and family due to the unique plates and spikes on its back. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

