Bigjigs Rail Wooden Construction Train Set - 50 Pieces

Little builders are going to love playing with our Construction Wooden Train Set! This 50 piece wooden railway comes packed with two playmats, a burst water pipe track, a container tunnel, construction workers, signs and a train with buildable houses! Young imaginations can run wild as they act out each construction play scene with their toy trains. Train sets are a great way to develop kids’ creativity and fine motor skills! Where are the builders heading next? What new houses are going to be built? Explore different stages of building as you make your way around the construction site. Little ones can work together to create new narratives every time.