Bigjigs Rail Wooden Country Windmill Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Farm Train Set

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Mini rail enthusiasts will love passing their trains through the windmill during their countryside rail adventures! Our Country Windmill is a quirky wooden train accessory that will bring any wooden train set to life. The spinning sails and friendly farmyard details of the Country Windmill are sure to inspire endless creative wooden railway play. The windmill has bright green wood detailing and a red-tiled roof. Why not pair it with our Farm Train Set for lots of countryside adventures? Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail.

Mini rail enthusiasts will love passing their trains through the windmill during their countryside rail adventures! Our Country Windmill is a quirky wooden train accessory that will bring any wooden train set to life. The spinning sails and friendly farmyard details of the Country Windmill are sure to inspire endless creative wooden railway play. The windmill has bright green wood detailing and a red-tiled roof. Why not pair it with our Farm Train Set for lots of countryside adventures? Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.