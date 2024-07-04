Marketplace.
Bigjigs Toys My First Doll House, Wooden Dolls House, Wooden Toys

Bigjigs Toys My First Doll House, Wooden Dolls House, Wooden Toys
Introduce tots to their first miniature home with our Folding Dollhouse Set. Open the wooden dolls house up to reveal three-storeys of rooms. Comes with a bathroom, kitchen, dining area, bedrooms and attic space - there’s also a convertible red car and Mrs & Mrs wooden dolls. The included 13x chunky pieces of doll house furniture - ideal for little hands to examine, grasp and replace. They can also furnish the dolls house to their own taste - playing independently or with grown-ups and other children. Comes with a handy rope carry handle for convenient storage and portability.

View all Preschool

