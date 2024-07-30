Bigjigs Rail Wooden Grand Central Station, Set Includes A Lift, Helipad & More

The Bigjigs Rail wooden Grand Central Station is a fun addition to any wooden train set or roadway! Inspired by the opulent Grand Central Station in New York City, this wooden railway accessory features an overhead parking area, wooden cars, a rooftop helipad & helicopter as well as a departure sign displaying different destinations. Access to the car park is done via the working lift and side ramp, making it feel like the real thing. A wooden board also shows a ticket man in his ticket office ready to welcome passengers aboard. There is endless scope for imagination with this wooden train set accessory. The Grand Central Station can be used for both Bigjigs Rail and Bigjigs Road wooden toys. It seamlessly interconnects the railway track and roadway, ensuring children have plenty to interact with. Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail.