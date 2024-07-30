Marketplace.
Gowi Toys 18 Piece Afternoon Tea Tray Set

Gowi Toys 18 Piece Afternoon Tea Tray Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£21.99

£21.99/each

Gowi Toys 18 Piece Afternoon Tea Tray Set
It’s time for Afternoon Tea! This brightly coloured kids tea set comes with everything your little host or hostess needs to serve up delicious cups of tea. Comes with a teapot, four cups, saucers and spoons plus a milk jug and a sugar bowl, all neatly presented on a serving tray. Packed with 18-pieces, this Gowi Toys children’s tea set is perfect for having tea with teddies, dolls, friends and Mums and Dads. The compact size is ideal for busy little hands to play with. 1 years +

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here