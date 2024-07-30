Tidlo Wooden Cutting Vegetables Set - 7 Vegetables, 1 Chopping Board & 1 Kitchen Utensil

Are you getting your five-a-day? These chunky wooden play food vegetables are ideal for pretend play. The vegetables stick together with velcro and come supplied with a wooden tray and knife. Kids can slice the colourful vegetables on the chopping board with a wooden knife. In the toy food set is a broccoli, pepper, carrot, aubergine, tomato and more! With details like the real things, this set of wooden play food is great for any budding young chef or shopkeeper. A fun way to teach children about kitchen safety. Tidlo wooden play food is ideal to help your little one learn about the importance of a healthy and balanced diet, where our food comes from and how we prepare our meals. Encourages creative and imaginative role play.