Bigjigs Rail Wooden Town And Country Train Set - 91 Pieces

Enjoy the buzz of the town and the peace of the countryside with our Town and Country Wooden Train Set. Bright young minds can enjoy the best of both worlds with this colourful and fun train set. From the town station, take a ride to the country store; chug through the woodland and out to the river before returning home again. Wooden houses, cars, town and country folk plus a level crossing and a boat will keep little ones entertained with endless wooden railway play scenarios. Consists of 87 play pieces. Additional wooden train set accessories are available to expand this set. Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail.