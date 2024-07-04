Marketplace.
Lottie Dolls Picnic In The Park Doll, Set Includes Lottie And Meghan,18cm Tall

The Picnic in the Park Lottie Dolls set features Lottie and her best friend Meghan, who are both dressed up in their best Lottie Doll clothes and are heading for a fun picnic in Branksea Park. Meghan wears a red and white gingham top with denim shorts as well as red ballet pumps and a bow headband. Lottie wears a red and white gingham top with denim capris and white trainers. On a beige blanket, they share two cupcakes on two plates, packed inside a picnic basket. Includes two Lottie Dolls and picnic-themed Lottie Doll clothes and accessories.

