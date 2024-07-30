Marketplace.
image 1 of Green Toys Pink 15 Piece Tool Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
image 1 of Green Toys Pink 15 Piece Tool Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 2 of Green Toys Pink 15 Piece Tool Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Green Toys Pink 15 Piece Tool Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£32.99

£32.99/each

Green Toys Pink 15 Piece Tool Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
No job is too big for this eco-friendly kids tool set! Aspiring DIYers can enjoy hours of fun as they pretend to fix, build and create things around the house or outdoors. This pink tool set from Green Toys includes a tool box, Phillips screwdriver, flat screwdriver, hammer, saw, wrench, pliers, two 2-hole connectors, two nails, two bolts and two nuts in grey, purple, green and pink colour combinations. Guaranteed to produce hours of Good Green Fun! Consists of 15 play pieces.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here