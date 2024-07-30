Gowi Toys 5 Piece Bricklayer Set, With Helmet, Trowel, Level And More

Little builders can bring their sand constructions to life with this bright Bricklayer Set from Gowi Toys. This beach toy comes with a toy safety helmet, a brick shaper, a builders trowel, a plastering trowel and a level. Use the brick shaper to construct bricks out of sand and build a wall, but make sure it's level! When the wall's been built, it'll need plastering and then knocking down to start all over again! There’s lots of good times to be had with this construction toy for kids. Helps to develop problem-solving and hand/eye coordination skills as little hands build imaginative creations from the sand. A fun builder toy that will bring hours of fun at the beach or in the sandpit.