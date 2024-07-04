Lottie Dolls 4 x Four Seasons Outfit Set

Lottie Doll loves to be dressed for all seasons! In this exclusive four seasons Lottie Doll clothes multipack, little fashionistas can mix and match their Lottie Dolls for the different seasons. For the spring, Lottie loves to put on her denim vest and brown boots. In the summer, Lottie wears a cute hat, striped dress and deck shoes to stop her from slipping on the dock. When the leaves begin to turn orange, Lottie wears a jumper and snuggly green tights. When winter arrives, she’s ready for a Christmas Party in the snow with her shiny silver shoes and red dress. Whatever the time of year, Lottie Doll is ready for an adventure in her favourite fashionable outfit. Four choices of outfit. Lottie Dolls are sold separately.