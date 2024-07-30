Marketplace.
image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Dolls House 'Ivy House', Lift Back Roof, Easily Slots Together
image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Dolls House 'Ivy House', Lift Back Roof, Easily Slots Togetherimage 2 of Tidlo Wooden Dolls House 'Ivy House', Lift Back Roof, Easily Slots Togetherimage 3 of Tidlo Wooden Dolls House 'Ivy House', Lift Back Roof, Easily Slots Togetherimage 4 of Tidlo Wooden Dolls House 'Ivy House', Lift Back Roof, Easily Slots Togetherimage 5 of Tidlo Wooden Dolls House 'Ivy House', Lift Back Roof, Easily Slots Together

Tidlo Wooden Dolls House 'Ivy House', Lift Back Roof, Easily Slots Together

Tidlo Wooden Dolls House 'Ivy House', Lift Back Roof, Easily Slots Together
Ivy House is awaiting your child’s magic touch to make a house a home! Beautifully constructed from wood, the Tidlo Ivy House is a two-storey wooden dolls house featuring lift-back roof pieces for easy access to the loft, and the doors at the front open wide for easy access to all the rooms! With easy access to all rooms, this dollhouse is great for playing individually or with friends too! The interior is gorgeously decorated and comes unfurnished, leaving plenty of space for doll house furniture and accessories (sold separately). Add your tenants with the Heritage Playset Doll Family (sold separately). Easy to assemble, this elegant doll’s house is durable enough to stand up to daily imaginative play, and is sure to be cherished for many years to come. A great way to encourage creative and imaginative roleplay.

