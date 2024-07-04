Marketplace.
Tidlo Wooden Rainbow Drum, Includes Mallet, Children's Music Instrument

Tidlo Wooden Rainbow Drum, Includes Mallet, Children's Music Instrument

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£20.99

£20.99/each

Tidlo Wooden Rainbow Drum, Includes Mallet, Children's Music Instrument
Inspire a talent for music with the colourful wooden Rainbow Drum from Tidlo. This delightful wooden drum is ideal for early music-making and developing a child's love of music. Designed for smaller hands, the included mallet is perfectly sized for little hands to grasp and beat the drum with! The cut-outs in the top of this kids drum enable it to generate different sounds depending on where it is hit. With each strike, young ears will be presented with a pleasant sound, encouraging them to strike the drum again and again, creating their own tune! Drums are a great way to encourage creativity and imagination. Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here