Tidlo Wooden Rainbow Drum, Includes Mallet, Children's Music Instrument

Inspire a talent for music with the colourful wooden Rainbow Drum from Tidlo. This delightful wooden drum is ideal for early music-making and developing a child's love of music. Designed for smaller hands, the included mallet is perfectly sized for little hands to grasp and beat the drum with! The cut-outs in the top of this kids drum enable it to generate different sounds depending on where it is hit. With each strike, young ears will be presented with a pleasant sound, encouraging them to strike the drum again and again, creating their own tune! Drums are a great way to encourage creativity and imagination. Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity.