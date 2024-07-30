Marketplace.
image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Baby Walker With 24 Abc Stacking Blocks
image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Baby Walker With 24 Abc Stacking Blocksimage 2 of Tidlo Wooden Baby Walker With 24 Abc Stacking Blocksimage 3 of Tidlo Wooden Baby Walker With 24 Abc Stacking Blocksimage 4 of Tidlo Wooden Baby Walker With 24 Abc Stacking Blocksimage 5 of Tidlo Wooden Baby Walker With 24 Abc Stacking Blocks

Tidlo Wooden Baby Walker With 24 Abc Stacking Blocks

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£72.99

£72.99/each

Tidlo Wooden Baby Walker With 24 Abc Stacking Blocks
The Tidlo wooden Baby Walker with ABC Blocks is perfect for babies and toddlers constantly on the move. Its sturdy frame, cushioned rubber wheels and easy to grip handlebar will ensure confident mobility becomes second nature. When it is time to take a break from strolling, it's playtime! The wooden baby walker comes complete with 24 alphabet and number blocks ideal for early letter and number recognition. Children can stack the blocks, knock them down, create sums or even practice their spelling. Once playtime is over, the blocks fit neatly back inside of the baby walker ready for another strolling adventure! Fun, educational, creative and a great way to build confidence with walking. Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here