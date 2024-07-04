Bigjigs Rail Wooden 5 Way Engine Shed With A Working Turntable

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Young network managers will not be able to resist this mighty hub of activity! Painted in bright colours with a sturdy construction, the Bigjigs Rail Five Way Engine Shed is a great way to extend any wooden train set and encourage creative play sessions. Includes a working turntable, opening doors and two pumps - along with space for up to five engines! With an infinite amount of play sessions to be had young railway enthusiasts will love this additional train set accessory! The switchable 'in-use' and 'empty' signage panel helps to provide young minds with a sense of order and forward planning.

