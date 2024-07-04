Marketplace.
Lottie Dolls Pony Pal Adventure Doll Set, Includes White Horse With Saddle, 18cm Tall

Lottie Dolls Pony Pal Adventure Doll Set, Includes White Horse With Saddle, 18cm Tall
Lottie Doll loves riding her trusty white Welsh pony, Shelby. Lottie is suitably dressed for a day filled with equestrian adventures. She wears a tweed jacket, white shirt, riding trousers, and black boots. Lottie loves to ride Shelby in the countryside. They spend lots of time together at Greendale Farm Stables, where Lottie grooms, rides and plays with her favourite white Welsh pony. Lottie and Shelby are training to win a Silver Cup at the next horse show at Greendale Farm Stables, and she always wears her black helmet for safety. Giddy up! This set comes with one Lottie Doll and a white horse.

