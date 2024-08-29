CollectA Carnotaurus Dinosaur Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

CollectA Carnotaurus Dinosaur Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Carnotaurus was a large theropod that lived during the Late Cretaceous period, around 70 million years ago, in Argentina. Carnotaurus ate a carnivorous diet and were 24-30ft long, weighing at least 1.5 tons. They had a lifespan of 20+ years.Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

