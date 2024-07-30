Bigjigs Toys Wooden Floral Hobby Horse, Easy Grip Handles, 96cm Tall

Giddy up, horsey! Saddle up for hours of active fun with this adorable Floral Hobby Horse. Hobby horses are a great way to encourage mobility and exercise as little legs gallop around the playroom or the garden.

This adorable wooden hobby horse features a soft plush head, fluffy mane, handy reins, easy to grip handles, wheels and a tough construction. The shiny wooden wheels won’t mark any floors and glide along smooth flat surfaces.