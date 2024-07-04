Bigjigs Toys Wooden Lowercase abc Puzzle, Includes 26 Chunky Letters, Educational Toy

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Learning the alphabet and how to spell need not be daunting with the help of this colourful lowercase wooden alphabet puzzle.Each individual lowercase letter of the alphabet puzzle is colour coordinated with its base slot to help develop recall and recognition skills. Each chunky wooden puzzle piece is generously sized to make it easier for little hands to lift, grasp, examine and replace.Helps to develop dexterity, matching skills and concentration. The wooden base boards of our puzzles are printed with images or colours to aid the learning process and add educational value.Made from high-quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. 26 puzzle pieces.

