Bigjigs Toys Wooden Dairy Delivery Set, Includes Wooden Crate & 6 Dairy Pieces

The ultimate wooden play food for a tea set or play kitchen! Nestled inside this easy to carry sturdy crate are four cartons - milk, orange juice, strawberry milkshake and chocolate milkshake - plus a pot of yoghurt and a pot of cream. Kids will be serving up a storm in no time with such a variety of dairy produce! Toy food is ideal for helping your little one to learn about the importance of a healthy and balanced diet, where our food comes from and how we prepare our meals. Once playtime is over, the wooden food can be stored back in the storage crate. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.Dairy Delivery product features: 7 pieces of wooden play food Variety of dairy products 3 years + A great addition to a wooden play kitchen Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials