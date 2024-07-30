CollectA Megalodon Dinosaur with Movable Jaw, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

The Megalodon was a huge shark that lived during the Early Miocene to the Pliocene era c. 23-3.6 million years ago.It grew to 18m in length and had over 250 serrated teeth in its mouth and inhabited waters in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Australia. It is thought to have been one of the largest and most powerful carnivores to have ever lived. Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.