Bigjigs Toys Wooden Domino Run Game, Includes 110 Play Pieces

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Domino Run Game, Includes 110 Play Pieces
Domino Run is an extensive wooden domino set that will keep children, and even adults, entertained for hours on end.Children can set up the dominoes in a range of sequences, knock them down, and repeat over and over again! This 110 piece dominoes toy comes complete with a ball, ramp, two direction changers and stairs which can be added to any sequence to make it even more exciting!The fun doesn't have to end there though, children can get creative using books, CD cases and other safe objects around the house to build out their sequence! A great way to test patience, develop colour recognition and encourages creative and imaginative play.

