Bigjigs Toys Wooden Push Along Musical Roller

A lovely wooden toy, the FSC® Certified Push Along Musical Roller is a playful way to encourage your child’s dexterity, mobility, and sensory development. As your tot pushes the musical roller along the ground, the bell swings around the wooden bars to create a charming musical sound.The soft colour palette and triangle patterns stimulate little pairs of eyes, whilst the bell stimulates little pairs of ears! This brightly coloured musical roller is made from premium quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826).This means that for every tree harvested, another one is planted in its place or allowed to grow naturally. The wood is smooth (no splinters to worry about) and the paints used are child-friendly.

