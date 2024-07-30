Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Push Along Musical Roller
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Push Along Musical Rollerimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Push Along Musical Rollerimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Push Along Musical Rollerimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Push Along Musical Rollerimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Push Along Musical Roller

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Push Along Musical Roller

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£25.99

£25.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Push Along Musical Roller
A lovely wooden toy, the FSC® Certified Push Along Musical Roller is a playful way to encourage your child’s dexterity, mobility, and sensory development. As your tot pushes the musical roller along the ground, the bell swings around the wooden bars to create a charming musical sound.The soft colour palette and triangle patterns stimulate little pairs of eyes, whilst the bell stimulates little pairs of ears! This brightly coloured musical roller is made from premium quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826).This means that for every tree harvested, another one is planted in its place or allowed to grow naturally. The wood is smooth (no splinters to worry about) and the paints used are child-friendly.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here