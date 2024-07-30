Green Toys Farm Playset, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

It's a busy day on the Green Toys Farm! Inspiring cooperative play and communication, this toy farm set includes a barn, pick-up truck, farmer cow characters, sheep, pigs, fences and a hog shed for endless imaginative play. As little ones help farm the cows, open and close the barn doors, corral the pigs and load the sheep into the back of the pick-up truck, they also develop fine motor skills and coordination with this sustainable farm toy. All pieces fit inside the barn and the built-in handle makes it easy to take all the fun on-the-go. Made from recycled plastic. Contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings.

It's a busy day on the Green Toys Farm! Inspiring cooperative play and communication, this toy farm set includes a barn, pick-up truck, farmer cow characters, sheep, pigs, fences and a hog shed for endless imaginative play. As little ones help farm the cows, open and close the barn doors, corral the pigs and load the sheep into the back of the pick-up truck, they also develop fine motor skills and coordination with this sustainable farm toy. All pieces fit inside the barn and the built-in handle makes it easy to take all the fun on-the-go. Made from recycled plastic. Contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.