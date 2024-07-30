CollectA Baryonyx Dinosaur Toy with Movable Jaw, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Baryonyx was a large theropod dinosaur that lived during the Early Cretaceous period, around 125 million years ago. It could be found in the United Kingdom and Spain.It had the same mouth shape to that of a crocodile as well as a large claw (around 31cm long) on its thumb. Scientists believe that it waded through shallow water and hooked fish with its claws.Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.