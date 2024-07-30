CollectA Lisowicia Bojani with Movable Jaw, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Lisowicia Bojani means 'Lisowice of Bojanus' and it was announced in 2019. Lisowicia was a huge, elephant-sized member of the dicynodont group of mammals. It could grow up to 4.5 metres in length and was a herbivore that lived in what is now Poland. It had a beak and side tusks to aid in eating tough vegetation. Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.