CollectA Guidraco Dinosaur Toy with Movable Jaw, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Guidraco was a pterosaur, a flying reptile. It's technically not a dinosaur, even though it lived during the same period. Guidraco lives during the Early Cretaceous period in Asia. It lived in a marine environment, could fly, was a piscivore (fish eater) and only one specimen has been discovered by paleontologists. Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.