Bigjigs Toys Wooden Magnetic Weather Board, Includes 73 Play Pieces

This brightly coloured Magnetic Weather Board will help little ones to learn all about the different seasons and where they fit into the yearly calendar.This weather toy also teaches the different days/dates, months, and years as well as telling time and describing the weather and different activities.The colourful clock face features moveable hands and is the ideal weather toy for toddlers. The 12 and 24-hour clocks each have handy annotations next to each number showing how many minutes past or to the hour each number represents.The magnetic pieces allow for lots of creativity, providing hours of fun along the way. Highly educational and sure to be enjoyed for many years. Helps to develop dexterity and concentration.