Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Magnetic Weather Board, Includes 73 Play Pieces
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Magnetic Weather Board, Includes 73 Play Piecesimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Magnetic Weather Board, Includes 73 Play Piecesimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Magnetic Weather Board, Includes 73 Play Piecesimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Magnetic Weather Board, Includes 73 Play Pieces

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Magnetic Weather Board, Includes 73 Play Pieces

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£22.99

£22.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Magnetic Weather Board, Includes 73 Play Pieces
This brightly coloured Magnetic Weather Board will help little ones to learn all about the different seasons and where they fit into the yearly calendar.This weather toy also teaches the different days/dates, months, and years as well as telling time and describing the weather and different activities.The colourful clock face features moveable hands and is the ideal weather toy for toddlers. The 12 and 24-hour clocks each have handy annotations next to each number showing how many minutes past or to the hour each number represents.The magnetic pieces allow for lots of creativity, providing hours of fun along the way. Highly educational and sure to be enjoyed for many years. Helps to develop dexterity and concentration.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here