CollectA Pteranodon Dinosaur Toy with Movable Jaw, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Pteranodon was a big flying predator, its name even means "wings and no teeth". Pteranodon lived in big flocks and flew over the ocean searching for fish to scoop up. Pteranodon had a long bony skull crest, which may have been used to stabilise them when in flight or as a rudder. It had a toothless beak, similar to the birds of today.Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life. Uniquely, our CollectA Pteranodon incorporates a cockade or tassel on its tail, suggested by the animal's unusual tail vertebrae.