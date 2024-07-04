Bigjigs Toys Wooden Fractions Tray, Kids Math Toy, Educational Game - 51 Pieces

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This fantastically simple educational toy allows children to get hands-on with fractions, providing a visual and tactile way to teach fractions and their relationships.The colour-coded pieces help little ones to visualise and identify fractions with ease as they line up the tiles in the tray. The colourful wooden pieces will ensure young minds stay fully engaged as they learn fractions from 1 to 1/12.Decimals can also be found on the back of each tile! This maths toy is a great way to develop basic maths skills, colour recognition and hand/eye coordination.

This fantastically simple educational toy allows children to get hands-on with fractions, providing a visual and tactile way to teach fractions and their relationships.The colour-coded pieces help little ones to visualise and identify fractions with ease as they line up the tiles in the tray. The colourful wooden pieces will ensure young minds stay fully engaged as they learn fractions from 1 to 1/12.Decimals can also be found on the back of each tile! This maths toy is a great way to develop basic maths skills, colour recognition and hand/eye coordination.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.