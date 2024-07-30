CollectA Mamenchisaurus Dinosaur Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Mamenchisaurus was a herbivorous sauropod that lived 160 to 145 million years ago. Known for its super long neck which made up half the total body length, it may have reached between 22 m (72 ft) to 35 m (115 ft) in length.Uniquely, the CollectA Mamenchisaurus model incorporates a tail club suggested by unusual and fused vertebrae found at the tip of the tail of one fossil specimen.Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

