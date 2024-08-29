Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Clicking Wooden Blocks With Storage Box - 100 Pieces
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Clicking Wooden Blocks With Storage Box - 100 Piecesimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Clicking Wooden Blocks With Storage Box - 100 Piecesimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Clicking Wooden Blocks With Storage Box - 100 Piecesimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Clicking Wooden Blocks With Storage Box - 100 Pieces

Bigjigs Toys Clicking Wooden Blocks With Storage Box - 100 Pieces

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£99.99

£99.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Clicking Wooden Blocks With Storage Box - 100 Pieces
Our collection of click wooden building blocks are the perfect size for little hands to grasp and stack on top of each other.These wooden building blocks for kids 'click' together firmly to create all sorts of building projects and can easily be detached to start a new design. Suitable for 12 months +.Encourages creative play and the development of fine motor skills. Made from high-quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 100 play pieces.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here