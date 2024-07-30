Tidlo Wooden Construction Set, Includes Tools, Screws, Bolts, Wheels & More - 91 Pieces

Imaginative youngsters will be able to go above and beyond with the Tidlo Construction Set. With 91 pieces, this construction toy kit contains tools, coloured screws, bolts, wheels, blocks and planks; all of which can be pieced together to build even the most complex creations.Build it, bolt it and tighten it! Using the screwdriver and spanner provided, budding young builders simply screw the pieces together to create a variety of imaginative constructions. What will you build? This construction toy for kids is easy to assemble and take apart, there is even a booklet included with example models to get you started.This extensive construction toy set comes supplied in a handy storage bucket. A great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions.Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity.