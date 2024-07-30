Green Toys Cupcakes, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Whip up a batch of toy food sweet treats full of imagination with the Green Toys Cupcake Set! Little bakers can practice colours and counting, develop fine motor skills and host pretend parties with this super sustainable toy food set. This 16 piece play food set includes frosting, cakes and cupcake liners for five complete cupcakes, plus a cake stand display. The cake stand is perfect for presentation and storage and can even be used to serve actual cupcakes. Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Meets food contact safety standards. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

