Bigjigs Rail Wooden Fire Station Train Set - 39 Pieces

Race to the rescue with the Fire and Rescue Train Set! Whether your little one is fighting fire or rescuing the cat stuck in the tree, they can race to the emergency using the fire rescue train and carriages with removable loads.Speed through the fire station tunnel, past the road signs and straight to the emergency where two firefighters are available to climb the ladder or use the fire hydrant to fight the fire! This wooden train set encourages imagination, dexterity and coordination.Additional accessories are available to expand this set. Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail.