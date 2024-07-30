Tidlo Wooden Toy Sink , With Tap, Storage Space and More

No kitchen is complete without a children's play sink to wash up all of those dirty dinner plates! The Tidlo wooden Play Sink features a tap, front opening door and storage space underneath the sink to store all of those little items.Plus, a play sink with a removable plastic tub for easy cleaning! A great way to teach children the importance of tidying up after they have finished a meal. Features carry handles.Encourages creative and imaginative role-play. Combine with other wooden play kitchen appliances from Tidlo and create a full play kitchen! Requires adult assembly. Made from high-quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.