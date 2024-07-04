Green Toys Baby Toy Starter Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The perfect eco-friendly toy for babies! This Green Toys baby toys set includes a set of First Keys, Stacking Cups and an Elephant-on-Wheels.The super-safe First Keys feature 4 colourful, uniquely shaped keys and charms. They are lightweight and easy for little hands to grasp.The Stacking Cups include six graduated, numbered cups for playtime or bathtime. They can be stacked in a tower or nested for easy storage. The Elephant-on-Wheels is a perfect first push toy with an easy-to-grasp handle.Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

The perfect eco-friendly toy for babies! This Green Toys baby toys set includes a set of First Keys, Stacking Cups and an Elephant-on-Wheels.The super-safe First Keys feature 4 colourful, uniquely shaped keys and charms. They are lightweight and easy for little hands to grasp.The Stacking Cups include six graduated, numbered cups for playtime or bathtime. They can be stacked in a tower or nested for easy storage. The Elephant-on-Wheels is a perfect first push toy with an easy-to-grasp handle.Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.