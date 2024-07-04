Marketplace.
Gowi Toys 12 Piece Giant Pyramid Stacker

Gowi Toys 12 Piece Giant Pyramid Stacker

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Gowi Toys 12 Piece Giant Pyramid Stacker
Graduating in size, these brightly coloured rounded stacking blocks feature pictures to aid your child's learning as they build a tower and name each picture.A sturdy stacking toy, stack the blocks in the correct order, from largest to smallest, to learn all about different sizes!Stacking toy blocks can be used in other play activities or stacked inside each other to store the stacking tower away when playtime's over. Consists of 11 play pieces.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here