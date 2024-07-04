Tidlo Wooden Musical Bear Xylophone, Kids Musical Toy, Includes Two Wooden Beaters

The Tidlo Musical Bear is a bear-illiant twist on the traditional xylophone. This delightful xylophone for kids features eight colourful metal keys and two wooden beaters and is a great introduction to early music-making. With a friendly face, the Musical Bear is sure to develop a child's love of music. As budding young musicians hit the different bars, they will be delighted to hear the pleasant chimes, wanting to strike each note again and again! Plus, the multi-coloured bars will help little ones to remember each note and which bar to strike when re-creating their tune. Designed for smaller hands, the wooden beaters are easy to grip and use. Kids wooden xylophones are a great way to develop rhythm skills, colour recognition and sensory perception. Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity.