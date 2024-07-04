Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Spotted Tin Tea Set With Carry Case, Pretend Play, Role Play Toys
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Spotted Tin Tea Set With Carry Case, Pretend Play, Role Play Toysimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Spotted Tin Tea Set With Carry Case, Pretend Play, Role Play Toysimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Spotted Tin Tea Set With Carry Case, Pretend Play, Role Play Toysimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Spotted Tin Tea Set With Carry Case, Pretend Play, Role Play Toysimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Spotted Tin Tea Set With Carry Case, Pretend Play, Role Play Toys

Bigjigs Toys Spotted Tin Tea Set With Carry Case, Pretend Play, Role Play Toys

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£23.99

£23.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Spotted Tin Tea Set With Carry Case, Pretend Play, Role Play Toys
This delightful Spotted Kids Tin Tea Set is brightly coloured and supplied complete with a handy carry case for afternoon tea on the go.Includes four cups and saucers, a teapot with a removable lid, tray, and four side plates. Plus a tablecloth, a set of gingham napkins, and four teaspoons in their own gingham wrap.This Children's Tea Set features everything your little one needs to host the perfect tea party for friends or family. With the handy carry case, it also makes a great travel companion, and means your little host can ensure the set is stored away safely when not in use!A great way to encourage creative and imaginative role-play. Conforms to current European safety standards.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here