Tidlo 11 Piece Non-Stick Red Cookware Set, Includes 4 Non-Stick Pots & Pans With Utensils

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Budding young chefs will feel fully equipped with this extensive Non-Stick Kids Kitchen Set from Tidlo. Includes four non-stick pots and pans, four utensils and an oven mitt. All of the pieces have been scaled down to make it easier for little hands to grasp and use when cooking up a storm! A great way to teach children about kitchen safety, as well as healthy eating.Encourages creative and imaginative play. Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity. Conforms to current European safety standards.

Budding young chefs will feel fully equipped with this extensive Non-Stick Kids Kitchen Set from Tidlo. Includes four non-stick pots and pans, four utensils and an oven mitt. All of the pieces have been scaled down to make it easier for little hands to grasp and use when cooking up a storm! A great way to teach children about kitchen safety, as well as healthy eating.Encourages creative and imaginative play. Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity. Conforms to current European safety standards.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.