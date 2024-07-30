Tidlo Wooden Police Car Toy, Features Removable Roof Panel

Race to the rescue in the Tidlo Police Car Toy and catch the baddie before they get away! With a sturdy wooden construction, the police toy car is fully equipped and ready for any emergency, and is sure to have robbers everywhere shaking in their boots at the thought of being chased by this intricately designed vehicle! With a removable roof panel, once the baddies have been caught it will be easy to put them into the back of the police car, before heading back to the station to lock them up in jail! The police car toy is compatible with Tidlo police officers and prisoner figures (sold separately). Pair with the Tidlo Police Station and watch as imaginations soar. A great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions. Develops hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills.