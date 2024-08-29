Tidlo Wooden Toy Washing Machine , With Clicking Dials And Easy-Open Door

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Everyone loves fresh and clean clothes to play in, so why not give yours a quick whirl around in the Tidlo Kids Washing Machine!With clicking dials and an easy-open large front door, this kids toy washing machine is a realistic addition to any pretend play set and provides an opportunity to teach children about how we wash clothes.What happens if we mix white and red? The view hole in the front of the kids play washing machine's door means little ones can keep an eye on their clothes and make sure they aren't turning a different colour.Features carry handles. Encourages creative and imaginative role-play. Requires adult assembly.

Everyone loves fresh and clean clothes to play in, so why not give yours a quick whirl around in the Tidlo Kids Washing Machine!With clicking dials and an easy-open large front door, this kids toy washing machine is a realistic addition to any pretend play set and provides an opportunity to teach children about how we wash clothes.What happens if we mix white and red? The view hole in the front of the kids play washing machine's door means little ones can keep an eye on their clothes and make sure they aren't turning a different colour.Features carry handles. Encourages creative and imaginative role-play. Requires adult assembly.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.