Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Rail Safari Wooden Rope Bridge Train Set Accessory
image 1 of Bigjigs Rail Safari Wooden Rope Bridge Train Set Accessoryimage 2 of Bigjigs Rail Safari Wooden Rope Bridge Train Set Accessoryimage 3 of Bigjigs Rail Safari Wooden Rope Bridge Train Set Accessoryimage 4 of Bigjigs Rail Safari Wooden Rope Bridge Train Set Accessory

Bigjigs Rail Safari Wooden Rope Bridge Train Set Accessory

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£21.99

£21.99/each

Bigjigs Rail Safari Wooden Rope Bridge Train Set Accessory
Watch out for the crazy croc guarding the waters, but don't let it stop you in your tracks. As young explorers watch the wonders of the safari on their wooden train set unfold, they will love approaching the Safari Rope Bridge.Look out for the crocodile as the toy train slowly chugs over. Adds a great interactive feature to any wooden train set, and connects to other wooden train tracks and accessories with ease.This 4-piece set of wooden train accessories includes the sturdy Safari Rope Bridge with a river below, and a crocodile. A great way to encourage creative and narrative thinking.Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail. Consists of 4 play pieces.

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here