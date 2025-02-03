Marketplace.
Tidlo Wooden Retro Vehicle Toy Set, 5 Classic Toy Cars

£23.99

£23.99/each

Get from A to B in style with this Retro Toy Cars Set from Tidlo. Intricately designed, crafted and painted, these car toys feature rounded edges, corners and wheels making them ideal for small hands. Car mad youngsters will love driving around, parking and playing as much as the imagination allows with this five piece set. All of the toy cars are brightly coloured, easy to identify and fun for kids to grasp and manoeuvre. Pair this classic kids toy car set with the Tidlo Garage (sold separately) and watch as imaginations soar! A great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions. Develops hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills.
