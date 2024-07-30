Marketplace.
Tidlo Wooden Toy Microwave, Includes Clicking Dials And Spinning Plate

Tidlo Wooden Toy Microwave, Includes Clicking Dials And Spinning Plate
Budding young chefs will be able to cook up a fabulous feast of fiction with this Tidlo Toy Microwave. With a realistic internal turntable and dials that turn and click, this compact wooden pretend microwave is great for role-playing.Sturdy and robust, it features a front opening door with a magnetic stopper that opens wide for easy access. Lunch will be served in record time, but what can we learn about the things we should and shouldn't put in the microwave toy?Toy microwaves are a great way to encourage creative and imaginative role-play. Combine with other wooden kitchen appliances from Tidlo and create a full-play kitchen!

