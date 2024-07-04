Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter Bus Toy, Includes 21 Play Pieces
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter Bus Toy, Includes 21 Play Piecesimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter Bus Toy, Includes 21 Play Piecesimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter Bus Toy, Includes 21 Play Piecesimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter Bus Toy, Includes 21 Play Piecesimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter Bus Toy, Includes 21 Play Pieces

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter Bus Toy, Includes 21 Play Pieces

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£36.99

£36.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter Bus Toy, Includes 21 Play Pieces
Drive the colourful collection of wooden animals around town in this beautifully-crafted Shape Sorter Bus. The animals can be posted through the correct slots on the side panels, while passengers on the lower deck can be switched using the window slider.At the end of the journey the animals can be unloaded via the door at the back of the wooden shape sorter bus. Sorting toys encourage mobility, discussion and creative play of 21 play pieces.

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here