Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter Bus Toy, Includes 21 Play Pieces

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Drive the colourful collection of wooden animals around town in this beautifully-crafted Shape Sorter Bus. The animals can be posted through the correct slots on the side panels, while passengers on the lower deck can be switched using the window slider.At the end of the journey the animals can be unloaded via the door at the back of the wooden shape sorter bus. Sorting toys encourage mobility, discussion and creative play of 21 play pieces.

Drive the colourful collection of wooden animals around town in this beautifully-crafted Shape Sorter Bus. The animals can be posted through the correct slots on the side panels, while passengers on the lower deck can be switched using the window slider.At the end of the journey the animals can be unloaded via the door at the back of the wooden shape sorter bus. Sorting toys encourage mobility, discussion and creative play of 21 play pieces.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.