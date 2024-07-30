Marketplace.
Green Toys Cargo Plane, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

£30.99

£30.99/each

Green Toys Cargo Plane, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
The Green Toys Cargo Toy Plane is one aircraft mother nature is happy to clear for takeoff! This sturdy and colourful sustainable toy is constructed entirely from recycled plastic. The ideal plane toys for toddlers, it has smooth edges and is lightweight. Comes with a mini orange car. Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, Phthalates or external coatings.  Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Packaged in recycled and recyclable materials with no plastic films or twist ties, and printed with soy inks.

